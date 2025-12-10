BRS worker dies in violence ahead of Telangana panchayat polls

Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI) A BRS worker died following a clash between supporters of the ruling Congress and opposition party in Suryapet district ahead of the commencement of polling for the first phase of gram panchayat elections, police said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was engaging in "politics of murder".

"It shows the bankruptcy of the ruling party that it is resorting to physical attacks as it is unable to face the elections democratically," he said.

The incident occurred in Lingampalli village on Tuesday after the election campaign concluded. An altercation took place between two groups escalated into a physical attack involving sticks and stones, in which the 57-year-old suffered a head injury, they said.

"He was initially admitted to a hospital in Suryapet and then shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad but was declared brought dead in the wee hours of Wednesday," a senior police official told PTI.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased is contesting as a ward member in the elections.

In the complaint to the police, the family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed in the attack by the Congress supporters.

The situation is said to be peaceful in the village, and additional forces have been deployed.

In a statement, Rama Rao said, "BRS would not tolerate the atrocities of Congress goondas." He assured that the BRS leadership would stand by every worker and leader of the party and provide assistance to the family of the deceased activist.

Rama Rao demanded that the police take tough action against those responsible for the attack".

A case was registered at Nuthankal police station, and an investigation is on.

A three-phased schedule was earlier announced by the Telangana State Election Commission for gram panchayat elections in the state, to be held on December 11, 14, and 17. PTI

