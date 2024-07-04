BRS will be back stronger, says KCR; 'people will come searching with torchlights for our party'





On July 3, BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) made a strong pitch to keep the flock together assuring party workers that the BRS will bounce back and return more stronger.

Painting a positive picture for the future of the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS), Rao said that people will come with "torchlights" looking for the BRS and the party will recieve support from the people and will "move forward" once again.

BRS had seen worse days when they first started their political journey but they still managed to overcome challenges and ruled Telangana for ten years, pointed out Rao.

The BRS, which had won just 39 seats in the assembly seats and drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls, has been facing a series of setbacks. After the poll debacles, many BRS MPs have been making a beeline to the Congress. Rao also did not get any reprieve from the high court to stop the ongoing judicial probe into the alleged irregularities in the state’s power sector during his regime.

Overcoming challenges

Addressing partymen and functionaries who thronged his Erravelli village farmhouse in large numbers from Medchal, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda districts, Rao said the party will once again surge ahead, fighting for the interests of the people and winning their hearts.

He also recalled that the BRS had been victorious in all of its two and half decades of existence. The party had gone through difficult times in their early days when they fought against the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu whom he called the symbol of everything anti-Telangana. For a party which had faced turbulent times and serious challenges during the final phase of the statehood, the current setbacks are nothing to worry about, he added.

The recent defeats are akin to the "evil eye being cast out", he said, urging the partymen to work with renewed vigour to regain public support.

True colours of Congress

The Congress party, which came to power by deceiving the people, is not able to deliver their promises and is misleading the people with various gimmicks, he alleged. But the people of Telangana have understood the true colours of the Congress party and are repenting they voted for the Congress.

The people will soon turn against the Congress and the days are not far when people with torchlights will come searching for the BRS and the golden days they had given. So, party workers must have patience and continue to work for the public since politicians are those who work for people irrespective of whether they are in power or not, pointed out the BRS leader.

Further, he mocked the BRS leaders who were leaving the party saying they could not live without power as they had enjoyed it for the last ten years. He also questioned movites of his political rivals who want to wipe out the impression left by him on the state. And, he asked if in the process they would destroy Telangana for which he had fought for and achieved.