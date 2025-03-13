BRS MLA suspended from Telangana Assembly for ‘insulting’ Speaker

Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Opposition BRS member G Jagadish Reddy was on Thursday suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the remainder of the budget session for his alleged "insulting" comments against Speaker G Prasad Kumar.

During the debate on the motion of thanks to Governor's address to the legislature, Reddy asserted that the house belonged to all members and that they have equal rights.

He emphasised that the Speaker represents all members and does not own the House.

Taking exception to Reddy's comments, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu called for its withdrawal and demanded an apology from him.

Reddy's comments were abusive and amounted to a threat to the Chair, he said.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao defended Jagadish Reddy, saying all members shared equal rights and the house does not concern the government alone.

Accusing Jagadish Reddy of "insulting" the Speaker, who is a Dalit, Congress MLA A Lakshman Kumar demanded the BRS MLA's suspension.

With ruling Congress members raising slogans against Jagadish Reddy's comments, the Speaker adjourned the House.

Later, when the house re-convened, several Congress members, including ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Anasuya Seethakka, found fault with Jagadish Reddy's comments, with some calling for his expulsion from the house.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned Jagadish Reddy's remarks on the Speaker, saying he not only disrespected the house but the society at large.

Supporting further action, he suggested referring the matter to the ethics committee and suspending the BRS member for the remainder of the session.

Citing parliamentary principles and procedures, Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu said no member should make any comments against the Speaker inside or outside the house and that his decisions are final.

During the proceedings, the BRS member addressed the Speaker in singular form, he said.

"We have to uphold the dignity of the institution, dignity of the chair. This is the responsibility of all members," Sridhar Babu said.

Noting that several members sought action as a deterrent, Sridhar Babu moved a motion for the suspension of Jagadish Reddy from the services of the house for remainder of the session.

The Speaker then announced the suspension of Jagadish Reddy for remainder of the session.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao defended Reddy in a release, saying he did not use any unparliamentary words. Reddy's suspension was enforced without seeking his explanation, he said.

Jagadish Reddy was suspended unilaterally, Rama Rao alleged, adding that his party would organise state-wide protests over the issue on Friday. PTI

