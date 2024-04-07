BRS gets another jolt as Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao joins Congress

Hyderabad, Apr. 7 (PTI) In a blow to the opposition BRS party in Telangana, one of its legislators Tellam Venkat Rao on Sunday joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleague P Srinivas Reddy.

Along with Venkat Rao several BRS leaders from Bhadrachalam constituency joined Congress, the ruling party sources said.

Venkat Rao, MLA from Bhadrachalam, is the third legislator who quit BRS and joined the Congress in recent days.

Earlier on March 31, BRS MLA from Ghanpur ( Station) and former minister Kadiam Srihari and his daughter Kadiam Kavya joined Congress party.

Another MLA from Khairtabad Danam Nagender also quit the party and joined Congress. He will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Secunderbad segment.

Several leaders have deserted BRS after the party lost power in the Assembly polls held last year. PTI

