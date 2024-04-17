Black magic paraphernalia found near KCR’s house; residents in a tizzy

Residents of Nandi Nagar neighbourhood in Hyderabad had a dramatic start to their morning on Tuesday (April 16) after paraphernalia used for black magic was found strewn near the residence of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Reports said, some people found lemons, vermillion, turmeric and a doll among other items outside Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief’s house on Tuesday. The news that spread fast in the neighbourhood triggered panic among residents, prompting police to reach the place and cordon off the specific area.

It is being suspected that some people performed black magic rituals at the place the previous night and left the materials behind.

A few locals told the media that some youths who make social media content may have done this for one of their reels.

While the Clues team has taken photograph of the scene, police are investigating the source of the materials.

KCR, in the past, has been accused by the BJP of practicing occultism for political gains. In 2022, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also alleged that KCR changed the name of his party on the advice of a black magic practitioner he follows.