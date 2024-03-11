BJP and BRS conspiring to topple Congress govt, says Revanth Reddy

The BJP and BRS are together conspiring together to destabilise and overthrow the Congress government in Telangana, alleged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

On March 11, addressing a rally at Manuguru about 310 km from here, Reddy warned the Opposition parties, saying he would not keep quiet if rubbed the wrong way.

“Both the parties are conspiring, as Congress is set to win 14 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls )," Reddy said.

"Dr Laxman (BJP MP) says this (Congress) government will not be there after the polls. I want to ask Dr Laxman, you (BJP) have only eight MLAs. How will you form the government with eight MLAs? I want to ask. That means BRS and BJP are unitedly conspiring to topple the government,” Reddy said.

Furthermore, he said, the BJP and BRS have a tacit understanding whereby they are working to defeat the Congress in the upcoming polls.

Contending that several BRS leaders have been in touch with him and have assured support in case their party "causes any problems", he warned, “If we open the gates, several of your (BRS) leaders will come and join the Congress party."

(With inputs from agencies)



