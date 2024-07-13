Another BRS MLA joins Congress; party tally comes down to 30

Another MLA from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the Congress on Friday, making him the eighth party MLA to defect to the ruling party since last year’s Assembly elections. Prakash Goud, representing the Rajendranagar constituency in Greater Hyderabad, switched to Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence.

Top ministers and other senior officials attended the event.

Previously, Goud had declared his intention to join the Congress after a visit to the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. He is now the eighth BRS MLA to change allegiance since Congress assumed power in December 2023.

Goud also met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Hyderabad last week. With the latest switch, the BRS tally in the 119-member Assembly has been reduced to 30. The tally of the Congress has shot up to 73.