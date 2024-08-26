Andhra CM Naidu to strengthen TDP in Telangana, targets youth ahead of local body polls

To strengthen his TDP party in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday (August 26) held a meeting with his party leaders in Hyderabad.



Naidu, the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said he had dissolved all the party committees in Telangana and set up ad-hoc panels.

TDP did not contest the Assembly polls in November 2023 and the Lok Sabha polls this year in Telangana due to various reasons.

What Naidu said

Addressing a gathering after the meeting, Naidu said he would work hard to strengthen the party in Telangana and vowed to work for Telugu people in both states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He said the party will focus on youth and help them to enrol for TDP’s membership online.

“We will work hard to strengthen TDP in Telangana. In Telangana, we will arrange to take party membership online. In Telangana we give more priority to the youth. I will try to come to the state once in 15 days. We will take everyone’s opinions,” Naidu said.

Naidu is eyeing the local body polls in Telangana to reclaim the party’s lost glory in the state. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are likely to be held next year.

Restructuring of TDP in Telangana

Last month, while addressing party workers, he had said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are like his two eyes.

“Even after 20 years since losing power in Telangana, Telangana’s Telugu Desam Party activists have not lost their love for the party. The leaders have left but the Telugu Desam activists have not gone anywhere. For me, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are like two eyes. Telugu Desam Party is the only party that works for the interests of both regions,” he had said.

“TDP which was born for Telugu people should be in Telangana. I am asking you whether the party which was born on the land of Telangana should function or not (in the state)? There were several people who worked for the party. We will restructure the party very soon (in Telangana),” Naidu had told his party works on July 7.

In June, Naidu became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. Previously he had served as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh twice, between 1995 and 2004.

The state of Telangana was formed in June 2014. The same year, after bifurcation, Naidu became Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for the third time.