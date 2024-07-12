Adani Group to collect electricity bills: Telangana power employees oppose move

The Congress government in Telangana is facing the heat from the employees of power distribution companies and the Opposition BRS after it has given the responsibility of collecting bills in Hyderabad to the Adani Group.

The employees of Discoms stage a demonstration in front of the head office of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) on Thursday, according to a report on Telangana Today.

The Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TGPEJAC) warned the state government against handing over any services handled by SPDCL, NPDCL, Transco, Genco and other power utilities to private companies, the report said.

The committee has submitted a memorandum to Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) to drop the proposal.

“The TGPEJAC requests the chairman and MD, TGSPDCL to take up the issue at government level and drop any proposal of handing over of power supply and bill collection business in Hyderabad South Circle or any part of DISCOM to Adani Group or any other private firm,” the memorandum said.

Reacting to this move, BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned the Congress and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the party's policy towards the Adani Group.

"Very difficult to understand Congress’ policy vis-a-vis Adani. In Maharashtra they protest against Adani Electricity but in Telangana, they want to handover same job to Adani Saab !! Any chance you can explain this dichotomy @RahulGandhi Ji? (sic)," Rama Ramo posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday (July 11).

In January, the Telangana government signed four memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Adani companies for investment of over Rs 12,400 crore in the state, at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

These were signed in the presence of the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, and the Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani.