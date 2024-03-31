200 Telangana farmers died by suicide in 100 days of Congress govt: Ex-CM KCR

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that 200 farmers have died by suicide under distress over the past 100 days in the state and blamed the “inefficient and incompetent” Congress government for it.

KCR was addressing media persons at Suryapet, about 150 km from Hyderabad, on Sunday (March 31) when he made the remarks. He claimed farmers were in distress due to lack of adequate water and power, as a result of which 15 lakh acres of crops had dried up.

KCR criticised the ruling Congress for resorting to blame game and “tactics to deflect attention” instead of addressing pressing issues at hand.

“According to the information we have received, 200 farmers died by suicide in 100 days… We never thought such a situation would emerge in the state wherein farmers would die by suicide,” KCR said.

“BRS not routed”

In his message to farmers through the press conference, KCR said, “Don’t take your lives. BRS will fight for you. It is our responsibility as the main Opposition party.”

He said though the BRS, as a responsible Opposition party, wanted to give the new government time to settle down, the dire situation in the state had forced them to highlight the failures of the dispensation.

He said the state government and ministers had failed to conduct review meetings on the situation, leading to chaotic situations in the state.

What BRS did

KCR also narrated the achievements of the state government during the BRS rule. He said his government in the last term laid a solid foundation for adequate power and water facilities in the state and certain schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha, a drinking water facility to every doorstep, received accolades from the UN also.

The state, which stood number one in paddy production, has to see such a situation within a short span of time, he said.

It is only cheap tactics by the ruling party to tarnish the image of the previous government by blaming BRS for the present state of affairs, said KCR, hitting out at the Congress.

Demand for farmers

“We (BRS) have 39 MLAs as the main Opposition party in the state. We were not routed in the state,” he said. He added that the ruling party may lure one or two MLAs, which he termed a cheap political stunt.

He asserted that the BRS will not rest until the farmers are paid Rs 25,000 as crop damage.

BRS cadres should submit a memorandum to the district collectors to give Rs 500 as bonus to farmers on MSP (Minimum Support Price) on April 2, while the party MLAs and MLCs will submit it to the state government in Hyderabad on the same day, he said.

KCR undertook a visit to Jangaon, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts on Sunday to inspect agricultural fields that are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

(With agency inputs)