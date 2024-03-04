'140 crore Indians are my family', says PM Modi after Lalu's 'no family' jibe

A day after Lalu Yadav took potshots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that 140 crore Indians are "my family" and attacked the "dynasty parties" in the Opposition ranks.

Modi's comments came a day after RJD leader Lalu Prasad said in Patna: "What can we do if Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died.”

Hitting back at the Opposition parties, Modi told a public rally in Adilabad that his commitment was to the people of the country.

Countering the point that he had no family, Modi said: “140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar hai (my India is my family). When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen,” he said.

Dynasty politics

Attacking “dynasty parties”, in the country, Modi said: “The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character--jhoot and loot (lies and loot).”

Modi said that while "TRS became BRS," it did not change anything and now the Congress was in power in the state, but “nothing is going to happen”. The prime minister listed out several developmental works undertaken in the past 15 years in the country and said this was to further strengthen 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also talked about various steps taken by his party for the welfare of tribals and said the highest priority was being accorded to it. “Modi's Guarantee” of development was now being discussed across the country, he said.

(With agency inputs)