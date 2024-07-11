YouTuber 'Sattai' Duraimurugan detained over remarks on Karunanidhi

YouTuber and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader 'Sattai' Duraimurugan was on Thursday (July 11) detained by Tamil Nadu’s Cyber Crime Police team for his alleged derogatory comments against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi.

Duraimurugan, who runs a YouTube channel named ‘Sattai’ was detained when he was in Tenkasi and later brought to Trichy for questioning.

According to a complaint by a person named AK Arun, Duraimurugan allegedly made derogatory remarks against Karunanidhi in one of his YouTube videos.

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar slammed the DMK government for detaining Duraimurugan and accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of running a “fascist regime”.

“The arrest of Naam Tamilar Party's Policy Propagation Secretary Thambi Sattai Duraimurugan is an act of strangulation of the right of expression! DMK is a movement that has won many awards in spreading defamation!

“The incompetent DMK government has taken revenge for constantly exposing the woes of the DMK government on Sattai channel, for laying out the failures of Stalin's government on the platforms, and for criticizing the fat DMK that looted Tamil Nadu!

“Stalin, who is running a fascist regime, has started writing the conclusion of his regime!! #FascistStalinGovt (sic),” Jayakumar posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.