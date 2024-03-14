You too saffron? BJP slams DMK govt plan for Lord Murugan conference

The MK Stalin government is all set to host the first-ever international conference on the Tamil deity, Lord Murugan, in June or July this year.

There will be exhibitions, conclaves and research papers submitted on Lord Murugan at the conference, Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P Sekar Babu told the media at a recent press conference.

The Minister took pains to explain that the government has designed the programme as part of the renovation and beautification of Aarupadai Veedu – Lord Murugan's six holy shrines spread across Tamil Nadu. Yet, the conference, to be hosted by a government run by the DMK, which has a sizeable number of atheists as its founders and party workers, has raised many eyebrows.

'Saffron washing' The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit has severely criticised the state government for the conference, calling it a ‘saffron washing’ of the ruling party’s image ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to fetch Hindu votes. Neutral critics have observed that it is certainly a big move by the DMK to reach out to the masses and to counter the anti-Hindu narrative against the party that is being propagated by the BJP. Replying to a question on why the DMK government is hosting a religious conference, party leader and state minister Sekar Babu replied with a chuckle: “Yes, it is true that this is the first time we are organising such a global spiritual conference. But, you must remember that it is the same DMK government that organised Kasi Yatrai programme first, after which the BJP followed our initiative. We have evidence to show. We are fulfilling the needs of the Tamil Nadu people and we are doing it across all areas, and when it is required in the area of spirituality, we serve that, too.” To attract Hindu votes? On asked if the initiative is being held to attract Hindu votes, he replied, "We do not have to attract voters because they know who serves them and who polarises them. We respect diversity. "We have organised several pilgrimage programmes to Amman temples, Perumal (Vaishnavite) temples and Murugan temples in the past. We do not differentiate between gods. We performed the consecration of many temples including 20 Ram temples in Tamil Nadu over the last three years.’’ The International Lord Murugan Conference will feature seminars presented by scholars and devotees from various Murugan temples across the world. There will be exhibitions, conclaves, release of research papers, and literary works published. AIADMK hits out The AIADMK, another major Dravidian party, does not buy the idea of the DMK government hosting a Lord Murugan conference as part of the HR&CE department’s tasks. Former minister D Jayakumar told The Federal that the DMK is essentially "enacting a drama" to woo voters. The DMK “is known for dramatists and strategists,” he added. “They (DMK party) have good drama artists in their party. But people are vigilant. This will not help the DMK in any way,’’ he said.

Lord Murugan is a key Hindu deity in Tamil Nadu. The Thai Poosam festival is celebrated with fervour every year. Image: TN HR&CE Dept

vel , or spear, is considered the weapon of Lord Murugan) in 2020. After the Hindutuva ideology and Lord Ram connect failed to produce any results for the party in the state, L Murugan, the then state president of the BJP, launched the yatra with much fanfare. But it was wrapped up after it failed to gather any steam.

Tamil Nadu is often referred to as the land of Lord Murugan, which is perhaps why the local BJP unit was pushed to come up with a Vel Yatra , or spear, is considered the weapon of Lord Murugan) in 2020. After the Hindutuva ideology and Lord Ram connect failed to produce any results for the party in the state, L Murugan, the then state president of the BJP, launched the yatra with much fanfare. But it was wrapped up after it failed to gather any steam.