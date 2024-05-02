Why a TN-Sri Lanka private ferry hopes to succeed where SCI didn't

A four-hour passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka is all set to flag off on May 13.

Now, after a gap of six months, Singapore-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman S Niranjan Nandhagopan is offering this ferry service through his company IndSri Ferry Services. The ferry, named Sivagangai , will accommodate 120 passengers, including tourists and businessmen running small enterprises.

This ferry service had originally been launched in October 2023 by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), but was abruptly discontinued within a week. Among the purported reasons were the rough seas and the unavailability of a ferry vessel.

SCI's 2023 attempt

Even as Sivagangai is seen as a boon for tourists and commuters to and from Sri Lanka, questions are being raised on why the government-launched service had failed.

The Nagapattinam port, managed by the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, is located on the shores of the Bay of Bengal at the estuary of River Kaduvaiyar. The Ministry of External Affairs had allocated ₹8 crore to upgrade the port's infrastructure solely to support the ferry service.

When the government-run SCI launched the service in October 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe referred to the project as a “new chapter” in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Short-lived venture

Modi stated that the ferry service, which was operational 40 years ago before it was discontinued, would bolster cultural, commercial, and civilisational ties between the two nations. He announced India's plans to resume the operation of the ferry service between Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.



However, the grand plans fizzled out within five days.

State port officer Captain M Anbazhagan informed the media last year that the daily service was suspended due to the inability to operate vessels in rough weather conditions with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon. Operations were temporarily suspended for two months, with plans to resume in January 2024, he added.

However, there has been no progress in the government-run project.

Protests in Lakshadweep

Sources revealed to The Federal that adverse weather was only a secondary reason. The ferry Cheryapani that was deployed by the SCI was brought in from Lakshwadeep.

A critical mode of transportation for daily commuters in Lakshadweep, Cherypani was a lifeline for the people of the island. So, when it was relocated to cater to passengers between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai on a daily basis, it sparked off widespread uproar.

A source speaking on condition of anonymity told The Federal: “When residents of Lakshadweep opposed the move and demanded the return of the ferry, the Union government quickly suspended the service citing weather conditions.”