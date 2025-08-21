Vijay’s mass appeal may not readily translate into political gains: Former IAS officer

Actor Vijay’s foray into politics with his TVK party has sparked comparisons with Tamil Nadu’s legendary leaders. At a massive rally in Madurai, fans turned out in huge numbers, raising questions about whether his star power will translate into electoral success. In this conversation with The Federal, former IAS officer Balachandran weighs in on Vijay’s prospects, ideological positioning, and the political climate ahead of 2026.

Do you think Vijay’s massive fan gatherings in Madurai can translate into votes?

Vijay certainly has immense crowd-pulling ability, as he is one of the most bankable stars today. But converting that into votes depends on a strong and disciplined volunteer force at the ground level, which his party has not demonstrated so far. We will have to wait and see how this develops.

Some are comparing Vijay’s rise with the watershed years of 1967 and 1977 in Tamil Nadu politics. Do you see 2026 as a similar turning point?

I don’t believe so. Vijay’s political philosophy is still not clear. Leaders like CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran had deep connections with the people and lived through hardships that shaped their political journey. Vijay does not yet have that depth of understanding of Tamil Nadu’s social fabric.

The years 1967 and 1977 were marked by cataclysmic events—the anti-Hindi agitation and the Emergency, respectively—that alienated large sections of society. I don’t see any comparable circumstances in today’s Tamil Nadu. Nor do I see a popular aversion against the DMK government strong enough to replicate those moments.

Vijay has spoken about Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism being similar. Can these ideologies co-exist?

They can co-exist if leaders bring clarity and inclusiveness to these terms. DMK’s Dravidian philosophy, right from Periyar’s days, has been inclusive of Tamil identity as well. But some, like Seeman, see Tamil nationalism as distinct and separate from Dravidian politics. If Vijay and his supporters embrace the inclusive line, they can bridge the two. Otherwise, coexistence will be difficult.

Do such ideological debates matter to the common voter?

Sadly, not much. The average voter is not deeply aware of constitutional rights or political philosophies. He wakes up only when directly affected, positively or negatively. For example, if a government provides more jobs, he sees that benefit but may not understand the economic policies that enabled it.

The DMK regime in the past four and a half years has been a mixed bag, but largely positive. Schemes like free bus rides for women, Urimai Thogai cash assistance, and scholarships for government school students entering college have been impactful. The best part is that leakages have been eliminated, with funds going directly to beneficiaries.

However, bureaucratic inefficiencies remain. Ordinary people still face delays and harassment at government offices. This individual frustration can accumulate and hurt the regime. Ultimately, the balance between collective satisfaction and individual disappointment will decide the election outcome.

We are seeing several bureaucrats, like K Annamalai in the BJP and Arun Raj in TVK, joining politics. What’s driving this trend?

Many believe they can play a meaningful role through political parties. They are more courageous than me, because I personally do not think I can contribute significantly as a party member. I have chosen to remain a commentator. But entering politics is every citizen’s basic right, and bureaucrats are no exception.

This rally comes close to actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth’s birthday. Do you see Vijay trying to claim Vijayakanth’s legacy?

For Vijay to claim that legacy, it is important that Premalatha Vijayakanth endorses him. People would believe her words more than Vijay’s on this matter. That endorsement hasn’t happened yet.

There are also rumours that while Vijayakanth once gave Vijay a pivotal role in his film at the peak of his career, the same support wasn’t extended by Vijay when Vijayakanth’s son sought opportunities. Whether true or not, such perceptions linger. Until Vijay shows clear gestures of respect and reverence towards Vijayakanth, his claim to that legacy will remain uncertain.

