Vaiko thanks DMK patriarch Karunanidhi as he bids farewell to Rajya Sabha

In a poignant and emotional farewell, Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK general secretary Vaiko thanked former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi for first sending him to Parliament, and declared that he would continue to raise his voice for the freedom of Tamil Eelam in Sri Lanka.

Vaiko thanks Kalaignar

Vaiko, along with five other MPs from Tamil Nadu, Shanmugam (DMK), M.M. Abdulla (DMK), P Wilson (DMK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), and C Ve Chandrasekharan (AIADMK) retired from the Rajya Sabha today (July 24) as their term came to an end.

As Vaiko brought down the curtain on his parliamentary innings in the Rajya Sabha, his voice remained as sharp and committed as ever.

In his farewell address, Vaiko said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Kalaignar (the late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi) who first sent me to the Rajya Sabha. I was nominated at the suggestion of Murasoli Maran, then DMK’s parliamentary party leader.”

Fight for NLC

Recalling his long journey in both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — Vaiko said he had consistently raised his voice for the Tamil cause and other people-centric issues.

“I will never stop raising my voice for the freedom of Tamil Eelam. I have moved 13 special attention motions in this House for the Eelam Tamils. I met Vajpayee and explained the crisis of job losses if the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Cuddalore was to be privatised. The idea was eventually dropped. I'm glad to have played a role in preventing the privatisation of NLC,” he said.

He also noted that during his tenure, he had the opportunity to listen to powerful speeches by leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Nirmala Sitharaman.

'Lion of Parliament'

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh paid tribute to Vaiko, calling him “the lion of Parliament”.

He praised Vaiko for his powerful oratory and unwavering commitment to federalism and social justice.

“He was elected to this House in 1978, 1984, and 1990, and again in 2019. His contributions to parliamentary debates and his dedication to national interest beyond party lines have been exemplary,” he said.

Call to 'Help Vaiko'

Amidst the pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 23), Deputy Chairman Harivansh had a special request for the Opposition asking them to maintain calm and allow Vaiko to speak during Zero Hour, as it was his final day in Parliament.

The video clip of Harivansh appealing to the Opposition telling them, “Be kind to him,” and ‘’Help Vaiko’’ was widely shared on social media platforms. CPI(M) MP John Brittas pacified his colleagues and helped Vaiko to begin his speech.

In his last opportunity to raise a matter of public importance, Vaiko urged the Central government to take immediate steps to secure the release of Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan authorities.