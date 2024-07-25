Union Budget: DMK plans ‘massive’ stir against ‘step-motherly’ treatment of TN

Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Thursday criticised the "step-motherly treatment" meted out to Tamil Nadu in the Union budget 2024-25 and announced staging state-wide agitation against the Centre over the issue.

The party announced that "massive agitation" will be held in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP-led central government which "has meted out a step-motherly treatment" to Tamil Nadu in the union budget.

A party statement said Chief Minister M K Stalin's plea for funds for Metro Rail and towards flood relief has been "completely ignored, but some states have been given generous disaster relief funds." A country's budget should ensure equitable development by allocating funds accordingly to all states and it should be the government's "policy announcement" aimed at ensuring the well-being of every citizen, it said.

"But this year's union budget doesn't seem like one meant for the entire country, but aimed at saving their (BJP) government by being generous to select states," and ignore those like Tamil Nadu that contribute significantly towards national development, the release said. PTI

