Udhayanidhi’s remark was soft; Sanatana like leprosy, HIV: DMK’s A Raja

With the controversy over young DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma still raging, party MP A Raja has gone a step further and likened it to diseases like leprosy that “had social stigma”.

The DMK Deputy General Secretary said Udhayanidhi’s remark was “soft”. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son had only said Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated like dengue and malaria, which do not have social stigma, the Lok Sabha MP added.

“If Sanatana Dharma should be commented in disgusting terms, once upon a time leprosy, and recently HIV, had stigma and, as far as we are concerned, it (Sanatana) should be regarded like HIV and leprosy that had social stigma,” Raja, who was a Union minister during the UPA regime, said on Wednesday (September 6).

“Tough talk”

“Udhayanidhi’s comments were mild and soft and, if you ask me, I will talk tough,” he added. Raja also pointed out that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who advocates following Santan Dharma, really followed it, he should not have visited so many foreign countries.

“A good Hindu should not cross the sea and go to a foreign country. Your (Modi’s) job is to go places,” Raja said, arguing that Modi had violated Sanatana Dharma’s principles and visited foreign countries and now claims to protect it, which is dishonesty.

The senior DMK leader reiterated his challenge to Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to debate Varnasrama and Sanatana Dharma in Delhi in the presence of Shankaracharyas.

He asked the BJP leaders to fix a date for debate in the national capital and assured them that he would take part in it.