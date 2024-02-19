Udhayanidhi launches scheme for distributing sports kits in villages

Madurai (TN), Feb 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday launched a scheme here to provide sports kits to youth in over 12,000 village panchayats in the state.

The 'Kalaignar Sports Kit' scheme is named after former chief minister the late M Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi's grandfather, to commemorate his birth centenary.

Sports kits containing 33 equipment for various games, including cricket, football, silambam and chess, will be given to youth in the villages, as per the scheme.

A total of 12,620 village panchayats will be covered under the initiative being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore, an official release said.

At the event here, the minister said the aim of the scheme is to popularise sports in every nook and corner of the state, adding that the ruling DMK is according high priority to it. It would also promote sporting talent from rural parts of Tamil Nadu, he added.

"While there are many schemes named after 'Kalaignar' (Karunanidhi) it is a matter of pride that such a scheme is being implemented in his name in the Sports department for the first time," Udhayanidhi said.

He pointed out that Karunanidhi was an avid sports fan and always took out time to watch sporting action such as cricket, football and others on television.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi also inaugurated an Integrated Sports Science Centre here, built at a cost of about Rs 5 crore.

Set up by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), it will aid in rehabilitation of sportspersons who suffer sports related injuries, the release said.

