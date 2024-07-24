UAE Economy Minister holds talks with TN Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

An economic delegation headed by the UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Entrepreneurship Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday (July 24) for the annual Investopia Global Talks event. The visit aims to delve into investment prospects within Tamil Nadu’s non-oil sectors.

Investopia, a platform launched by the UAE’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, facilitates global collaboration among investors, business leaders, and governments to identify and launch new investment opportunities. It aims to promote economic growth and foster future economies in the UAE and worldwide.

Inaugural event for Chennai

This year marks the third edition of the Investopia Global Talks in India, following previous events in Delhi and Mumbai. Chennai has been chosen for the first time, underscoring the exploration of investment avenues in India’s southern region.

On the sidelines of the event, the UAE’s Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq held bilateral discussions with Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

Rajaa conveyed his optimism about the partnership, emphasising, “His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq has shown great receptiveness and pledged support to Tamil Nadu. He has personally witnessed Chennai’s infrastructure. I have underscored our ambitions to transform Chennai into a hub for AI, electric vehicles, and bolster our strong textile and automobile industries.”



'Chennai at brink of significant advancements'

He further asserted, “Chennai stands at the brink of significant advancements, and the UAE’s collaboration will play a pivotal role in realising these ambitions.”

When The Federal asked about the UAE’s sector-specific interests, Rajaa highlighted discussions on space technology, agriculture, and collaboration within the MSME sector, reflecting mutual interests to expand cooperation. He acknowledged challenges in progressing investments beyond the memorandum of understanding (MoU) stages and affirmed the government’s commitment to establishing a dedicated working group to ensure tangible outcomes.

The visit is seen to underscore the UAE’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Tamil Nadu and fostering bilateral investments in strategic sectors, aligning with broader economic growth objectives.