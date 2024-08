Dindigul (TN), Aug 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a blast in a fireworks-making unit in this district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened near Natham and the owner of the unit was absconding, police said, adding, the victims were yet to be identified. PTI

