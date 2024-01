Sivaganga (TN), Jan 17 (PTI) Two persons, including a 11-year old boy, were gored to death at the venue of a bull taming event held at Siravayal near here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the boy and a youth in his thirties were seriously wounded when they were attacked by bulls at the venue of 'Manjuvirattu'. They eventually succumbed to their injuries. PTI

