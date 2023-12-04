Trains cancelled, holiday declared as TN braces for Cyclone Michaung

Heavy showers continued to pound Chennai and nearby districts on Monday (December 4), with low-lying areas and many residential parts getting inundated even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday (December 3) said all arrangements have been made to handle the situation as cyclonic storm Michaung is likely to intensify and reach north Tamil Nadu coast on Monday (December 4) before its landfall on Tuesday in southern Andhra Pradesh.

The government declared Monday a public holiday and urged private companies to encourage the work-from-home option for its employees in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Chennai and nearby Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts, among others, received widespread rains since late Sunday.

Trains cancelled, flights disrupted

The railways have cancelled 118 trains. However, essential services such as milk supply and healthcare facilities would be operational.

“In view of water flowing above danger level, the bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended on account of safety reasons,” and six trains originating from the Dr MGR Chennai Central to destinations, including Coimbatore and Mysuru, were cancelled on Monday morning, the Southern Railway said, adding full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the above trains.

As many as 14 subways in the city have been closed due to inundation, the city police said.

In 11 places, uprooted trees were removed.

At the airport, 12 domestic outbound services, including to destinations like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram, were cancelled. Four international services, including to Dubai and Sri Lanka, were cancelled by a private carrier, officials said.

Three arriving international services were diverted to Bengaluru.

At Velachery in Chennai, a portion of land reportedly gave way, leading to a deep pit and some people were trapped.

All steps taken: Stalin



Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the preparatory measures at the state emergency operation centre in Chennai and said 685 people from vulnerable areas in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet districts have been housed in 11 relief camps.

Answering a question, he told reporters that, if needed, the central government’s support would be sought. He assured the people that all steps have been taken to tackle the situation.

As heavy rainfall is expected on Monday and Tuesday, the government said it has deployed disaster response force personnel in adequate numbers, and relief centres are also ready to house people of vulnerable areas.

The government, in an official release, said as many as 121 multipurpose centres and 4,967 relief camps with all basic amenities are ready in northern and other coastal regions of the state, besides the Cauvery delta areas.

In Chennai alone, 162 relief centres are ready and, in one such facility, 348 people have been housed. Also, 714 water pumps are ready for use in low-lying areas.

The TN Disaster Response Force’s 14 teams, comprising 350 personnel and National Disaster Response Force’s nine teams of 225 personnel have been stationed in coastal regions of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and Chennai for relief and rescue operations.

The state and district-level emergency operation centres are functional round the clock with additional staff. For help, the control rooms may be contacted at 1070 (state), 1077 (district) and 94458 69848 (WhatsApp).

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu held inspections on the state’s preparedness to handle the situation.

Thennarasu said the government is prepared with adequate workers as well as equipment. While 1,500 workers are on standby, a stock of more than 3,00,000 electricity poles is in inventory, apart from requisite vehicles and machinery such as cranes.

The general public and fishermen have been alerted about the cyclonic storm and over 1,000 boats have docked at fishing harbours including Krishnampattinam.