Tourist vehicles to Ooty, Kodaikanal need e-pass from May 7; get it from this portal

Tourists to Ooty and Kodaikanal, take note. Following a Madras High Court order, a website has been launched to generate e-passes to enter the two hill stations in Tamil Nadu. Starting Monday (May 6), all tourist and commercial vehicles have to register their entry on epass.tnega.org to enter the hill stations from the following day, that is from May 7.

All tourist vehicles entering the two hill stations must acquire the e-pass up to June 30. The high court order came with the aim to keep a track of the number of outsiders and vehicles entering Ooty in Nilgiris district during summer vacation. Those visiting Kodaikanal in Dindigul district will also need the e-pass and can get it from the same portal.

This is only registration process, though, and not a regulatory process. All those who apply will be given an e-pass.

How to get an e-pass

All tourists and commercial vehicles have to do is enter their phone number. They will receive a QR code on their phone, which will be scanned at the entry point.

Applicants have to enter some details, including name, address, phone number, and the number of days they plan to stay in the hill stations. Foreign tourists can register on the website using their email ID.

If multiple people travel in one vehicle, not all need to obtain the pass. There is no restriction on the number of tourists either. The e-passes can also be obtained multiple times for more than one visit.

Those travelling in buses need not apply for e-passes. Nor do residents of these hill stations while returning home after leaving the hills for personal reasons.