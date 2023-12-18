Torrential rains throw life out of gear in southern TN; paddy fields, roads under water

As unprecedented heavy rains wrecked havoc in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of south Tamil Nadu, paddy fields, roads and bridges and many residential colonies were submerged under water.

The rains and flooding are unprecedented and the services of the Army, Navy and the Air Force have been requisitioned, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena told reporters on Monday (December 18). Over 84 boats have been deployed for rescue and relief initiatives, Meena added.

The government has also declared December 18 as a public holiday in the four districts.

Additional boats have been mobilised for regions such as Thoothukudi and nearby towns of Srivaikundam and Kayalpattinam. As many as 7,500 people were evacuated and housed in 84 relief camps. Through the Common Alert Protocol, SMS alerts were sent to 62 lakh people.

NDRF and State Disaster Response Force personnel, Fire and Rescue Service and police teams evacuated people from heavily inundated localities and housed them in schools and marriage halls.

Southern Railway said traffic has been suspended in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as 'the ballast' has been washed away and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks. Several train services operated via the southern regions have been fully cancelled, some partially suspended and some trains have been diverted.

A link road to Madurai near Ottapidaram was completely cut off. The water level crossed 4 ft at Ozhuginacheri in Kanyakumari district submerging paddy fields as the Pazahayaru river was in spate.

Residential colonies such as Meenakshi Garden and Railway Colony in Nagercoil particularly have witnessed heavy inundation.

People who were stranded were swiftly evacuated by fire and rescue and disaster response force personnel.

(With agency inputs)