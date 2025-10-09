TN to shut down pharma firm over toxic cough syrup, two drug inspectors suspended

Two senior drug inspectors have been suspended for their “inaction” in connection with the cough syrup adulteration case, and steps will be taken to permanently shut down the pharmaceutical company whose product reportedly claimed several lives, Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian said on Thursday (October 9).



Action will be initiated to permanently close down the pharmaceutical company, he said. The two senior drug inspectors were issued notices for failing to inspect the Sresen Pharma manufacturing facility for two years and were subsequently suspended, he added.

“Tamil Nadu was the first to confirm the adulteration in the cough syrup (Coldrif) and we immediately informed the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and even Puducherry about the health hazard of consuming the cough syrup,” Subramanian told reporters in Chennai when his attention was drawn to the arrest of Sresen Pharma company owner G Ranganathan.

Syrup production stopped

The state government immediately issued a “stop production” order on October 3 and temporarily revoked the company’s manufacturing licence. Criminal action was initiated against Ranganathan on October 7, and he was subsequently arrested, he said.

“Based on a detailed investigation, which is underway, steps will be taken to permanently close down the pharma company. A decision will be taken in three days,” the minister assured.



Also, Subramanian informed that the state stopped procuring Coldrif following the “adulteration” and had even banned its sale in the market. “Due to our prompt action, a major catastrophe was averted,” he added.

