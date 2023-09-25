TN to save Kuruvai paddy crop using Cauvery water being released: Minister Duraimurugan

Reacting to the Congress government in Karnataka releasing water to Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK government said on Monday (September 25) that it hopes to save the standing Kuruvai paddy crop in the state using the Cauvery water.

Amid protests, the Congress government in Karnataka is expected to release 5,000 cusecs water per day till September 27, as per the Supreme Court's directive to comply with the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Counter protests began in Tamil Nadu with the farmers demanding the release of Cauvery water to sustain agricultural activities.

Talking to reporters on the release of water by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu water resources minister Duraimurugan said, "We hope to save the Kuruvai (short duration) crop, as we are getting Cauvery water."

Water was being released as per the directive of the Supreme Court, he said, and added that "honouring the Supreme Court's verdict is "political ethics".

"It's upto them (Karnataka) to accept or not," he added.

Death of a farmer

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the ruling DMK for the death of a farmer, M K Rajkumar of Thirukuvalai, who was allegedly dejected that his standing paddy crop withered from lack of water.

"Rajkumar had raised paddy in about 15 acres but the crop withered due to lack of water. As a result, the farmer had to destroy the wilted crop. Beset with misery on how he would repay the agriculture loan, he swooned and died," Palaniswami said in a statement and expressed condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.

The AIADMK leader called upon the state government to provide a solatium of ₹35,000 per acre to farmers who have suffered crop loss.

(With inputs from agencies)