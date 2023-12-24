The Federal
Nilgiris, Ooty
TN: Temperature dips to 1 degree Celsius in Ooty, frost covers ground

Agencies
24 Dec 2023 9:10 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-24 09:10:32.0)

Udhagamandalam (TN), Dec 24 (PTI) Normal life in this popular tourist spot in Tamil Nadu remained affected as the temperatures in and around this hill station, dipped to 1 degree Celsius, with frost covering most of the regions.

Tourists and residents were able to venture out only after 8.30 am as the biting cold forced them to stay indoors, sources said.

Among the places to record one degree Celsius were Sandinnalla, Glenmorgan and Thalakunda areas, they added. PTI

