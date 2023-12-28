TN: State honours for Vijayakanth’s funeral; Modi, Stalin condole death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth’s funeral.

In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth’s death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.

As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth’s funeral, Stalin announced.

The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, condoled the passing away of Vijayakanth and said his death has left a void that will be hard to fill.

In a post on X, Modi said: “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions.”

As a political leader, the Prime Minister said Vijayakanth was deeply committed to public service, and has left a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

“His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”

Vijayakanth died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday following illness.

(With agency inputs)