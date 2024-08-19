TN sexual assault: School didn’t verify credentials of ‘NCC’ trainer, hushed up crime

The district administration of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu has instructed all private and government schools to disclose details about any training sessions that were recently held under the name of National Cadet Corps (NCC). The notice has been issued after it came to light that a 13-year-old Class VIII student was sexually assaulted and12 other girls were abused at a fake NCC camp held on their school premises in the district. 11 arrests made Police, so far, have arrested 11 people including the alleged perpetrator Sivaraman, the school’s principal, teachers and staff under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the BNS Act. The accused, Sivaraman, was the east district secretary of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)’s youth wing. He was expelled by NTK leader Seeman from the party on Saturday. NTK has not yet commented on the issue.

The accused, Sivaraman, was the east district secretary of the party NTK's youth wing.

Sivaraman, who injured his right foot while trying to escape the police, is undergoing treatment at the Krishnagiri General Hospital.

Girls recount ordeal Krishnagiri District Collector KM Sarayu informed the media that after one parent filed a complaint, several others also came forward with their grievances. “We are counselling students and encouraging them to report incidents without fear. We have also arranged counselling sessions for parents to ensure they do not withhold any details about the incident. Parents and students across the district can use the 1098 helpline to provide any additional information related to this case,” Sarayu said. School didn’t verify organiser’s credentials Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu division of the NCC has clarified that no NCC training was conducted in Krishnagiri.



