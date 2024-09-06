TN school education standard low, says Guv Ravi; it's the best, says Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remark on Thursday that the standard of education in state-run schools was low, much below the national average, drew flak from the state government.

Responding spontaneously to the comment, State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu's education system has produced talented scientists like P Veeramuthuvel, director of Chandrayaan-3, and former director Mylswamy Annadurai, for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Zero pass restrictions

While speaking at an event in connection with the Teachers' Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan here, the Governor said the education standard in state government schools has gone low, below the national average, and that the school students passed without restrictions to get certificates and degrees later.

"This is a very dangerous situation. This steep decline in our education in government schools has created a very dangerous situation in our country because at one point of time and even today we look at Tamil Nadu as the engine of growth for the nation," Ravi said.

He further said that the education system was rendering the students "unemployable and not useful certificate or degree holders." "This is a very serious problem," the Governor added.

Best in India: Udhayanidhi

At another event to commemorate Teachers' Day, here, Udhayanidhi said without mentioning the Governor's name, "a person has criticised our school education curriculum. An education system that encourages students to think on their own, is the best. Viewed in this aspect, Tamil Nadu education system is the best in India." Those who studied in state-run schools have occupied high positions as doctors, engineers, and in other fields. "Tamil Nadu has produced scientists like Veeramuthuvel and Mylswamy for ISRO. We can't accept any criticism against our education system. Such criticism amounts to insulting our teachers and students," Udhayanidhi said.

He claimed that Chief Minister MK Stalin bestowed much thought on the future well-being of the students, and accordingly launched appropriate initiatives.

"Someone is setting a false narrative about our education curriculum... those who could not digest our education system are criticising it," the Minister said.

With agency inputs