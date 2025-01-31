Domicile-based reservation for PG medical courses: TN to file review petition in SC

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has said it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the domicile-based reservation for post-graduate medical courses.

The apex court had on Wednesday held that domicile-based reservation in post-graduate medical courses by a state was unconstitutional.

A three-judge bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and S V N Bhatti said if such a reservation was permitted, it would be an invasion of the fundamental rights of several students.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ma Subramanian said the state follows the 69 per cent reservation which he said ensures social justice.

"Reservation is integral in Tamil Nadu to uphold social justice. The implementation of the order will affect the state's rights," he told reporters on Thursday.

It will affect the 50 per cent quota given to TN students, Subramanian added.

"Discussions over the judgement are underway with medical experts. Soon after the deliberations, a review petition will be filed in the Supreme Court," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)