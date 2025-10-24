TN sanctions Rs 187 cr to give Chennai sanitation workers free meals

The Tamil Nadu government has granted administrative sanction for Rs 186.94 crore to provide free meals to sanitation workers employed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) over the next three years.

Free meals to sanitation workers

According to a government order issued by the state's Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the initiative will enable the GCC to serve meals to about 29,455 conservancy workers, including those employed under the private contractors, across 512 locations.

The announcement follows a prolonged agitation by the sanitation workers demanding job regularisation and opposing the privatisation of waste management operations in two zones under the GCC.

The free meal scheme is one of six special welfare initiatives announced by the state government on August 14. It also comes months before Tamil Nadu goes to the Assembly elections.

Three-year plan with cost escalation

The civic body will hire a catering agency on a three-year contract to prepare food in designated kitchens. The meals, prepared in accordance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India norms, will be packed and distributed to sanitary workers at their respective workplaces.

The total sanctioned amount for implementing the scheme for three years includes a five per cent cost escalation for the second and third years to cover preparation and distribution expenses.

The scheme will be implemented by the GCC using grants from the Sixth State Finance Commission, according to the government order issued on October 14.

Statewide rollout after Chennai launch

A subsequent government release dated October 23 stated that, as per the guidelines in the GC, the body will appoint a project management consultant to oversee the implementation and ensure quality and quantity control in food preparation, packaging, and distribution.

Following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 14, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that the initiative would first be launched in Chennai and later extended to other parts of Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)