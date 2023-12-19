TN rains: 4 dead; efforts on to rescue 800 train passengers

Extremely heavy rains in the space of 24 hours have caused inundation and devastation across four southern districts of Tamil Nadu – Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi. At least four people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, details of which are awaited, said officials.

About 800 passengers are stranded in a Chennai-bound express train at Srivaikuntam railway station in Thoothukudi district. A railway official in Madurai said the NDRF, Air Force, railway, and local authorities are coordinating the rescue work. The passengers, stranded since the early hours of Monday (December 18), spent the night in train coaches at Srivaikuntam railway station. Initially, 300 were housed in a nearby school and the others stayed at Srivaikuntam railway station.

Southern Railway has cancelled several trains bound for destinations in the four affected districts and also those trains that would pass through these areas.

The authorities have shifted at least 7,500 people from inundated residential colonies to 82 relief camps. Power supply and mobile phone connectivity have been affected, and no public transportation services are being operated since the roads have been flooded in several regions due to breaches in lakes.

Highest-ever rainfall in 24 hours in several places

Several parts of southern Tamil Nadu experienced their highest-ever rainfall in a single day. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi registered 96 cm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday (December 18), said the meteorological department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert (the highest warning) for the four districts on Sunday (December 17).

Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary Shiv Das Meena told reporters in Chennai, “Such extremely heavy rainfall is unprecedented. We received an alert from IMD that there could be extremely heavy rainfall, which is about 20 cm, but Kayalpattinam alone received 96 cm in the last 24 hours.”

He said that the government had requisitioned the services of the Indian armed forces for relief work.

17 rescue teams deployed

About 17 teams comprising 425 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been activated to rescue people from low-lying areas using boats, said chief secretary Meena. He said that more boats were being sent to the worst-affected areas of Kayalpattinam, Thoothududi, and Srivaikundam.

The chief secretary said that the state government had declared a four-day holiday for schools and colleges.

Additional pumps to drain water were sent to the southern districts from Chennai, and about 200 boats are being used in rescue efforts.

Chief Minister MK Stalin monitored the situation from Coimbatore, and left for New Delhi on Monday evening. He has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the flood situation in the state.

S Balachandran, the deputy director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that 39 places in the four southern districts have recorded extremely heavy rain during the past 24 hours. The IMD grades rainfall of 21 cm and above in a 24-hour duration as extremely heavy.

“Tamil Nadu has received 44 cm of rain since October 1. Research papers indicate an increase in extreme rainfall in the north-east monsoon season,” said Balachandran.

The storage level in major reservoirs and dams in south Tamil Nadu was between 80 to 100 per cent, said officials.

As the rains subsided on Monday evening (December 18), the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at a couple of places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts, and light to moderate rain at several places in south Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (December 19).

(With inputs from agencies)