TN Police book Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for bomb remarks

Days after Union Minister of State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje stirred a controversy by claiming the suspect involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru was a native of Tamil Nadu, Madurai Police on Wednesday (March 20) booked the BJP leader.

The crime branch of the Madurai City Police moved to register an FIR against the Karnataka MP under Sections 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker lodged a complaint.

The police action came a day after DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the remarks and demanded action against Karandlaje. “Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister@ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP,” CM Stalin wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday (March 19).

Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this… https://t.co/wIgk4oK3dh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 19, 2024

Demanding appropriate legal action against the minister, the chief minister called upon the BJP to stop engaging in divisive politics. “I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately," Stalin said.

“People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here. Placed bomb in the café,” Karandlaje had said in public a video of which went viral on social media.

Launching a frontal attack against the Tamil Nadu government under CM Stalin, she also made a series of posts on X. “Mr. Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule? Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus & BJP workers day and night. Frequent Bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye,” she wrote in one of her posts on X on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule? Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus & BJP workers day and night.Frequent Bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye. 1/3 — Shobha Karandlaje (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ShobhaBJP) March 19, 2024

“FYI, the Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose. Tamil makkal has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka,” she said in another post.

To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest,1/2 — Shobha Karandlaje (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ShobhaBJP) March 19, 2024

In a volte-face, the BJP minister sometime later issued an apology for her remarks against the Tamilians. “To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu affected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” Karandlaje said.