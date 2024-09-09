TN: Motivational speaker Maha Vishnu held after spat with visually impaired teacher

“Motivational” speaker Maha Vishnu, who got into a heated argument with a differently-abled government school teacher recently over his remarks on rebirth and his brazen argument on “sin and virtue” (watch video here), was arrested in Chennai on Saturday (September 7).

Following a complaint from a member of an association committed to the welfare of differently-abled people, Maha Vishnu was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from abroad.

He was later produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody, a police officer said, adding that the provisions of relevant laws have been invoked against him.

Argument that led to arrest

Maha Vishnu, the founder of Paramporul Foundation, gives lectures and holds training programmes on yoga practices and meditation.

Days ago, a visually impaired teacher, Shankar, strongly objected to Maha Vishnu’s remarks based on “karma” and rebirth in a school programme meant for motivating students.

Maha Vishnu argued with the teacher over the issue and a video clip of his arguments, some of which appeared inappropriate and harsh, was widely shared on social media.

BJP disagrees

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, reacting to the arrest, said “law will do its duty” and added that the association for the differently-abled has complained of being insulted.

While the minister had already thrown his weight behind the school teacher, BJP Tamil Nadu vice-president Narayanan Tirupathi termed the arrest “hasty” and said the action was expected.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said: “That is ‘Dravida Model’. Unnecessarily the government has created a tiger out of a cat.”

(With agency inputs)