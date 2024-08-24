TN mid-day meals: Nutrition is paramount, says Justice Chandru as activists oppose centralised kitchen idea

A group of economists, academics and activists wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 19, saying the state government ought not to implement one of the recommendations made by the Justice K Chandru Committee. The committee, set up to study caste violence in educational institutions, had submitted its report on June 18.

The Chandru committee found that many students skipped the breakfasts or mid-day meals provided at the school — at the behest of their parents — because they were cooked by Dalit women in the school kitchens. The committee also observed a lack of uniformity in the quality and nutritional value of the meals provided at various schools.

It, therefore, recommended that in-school meal preparation be replaced by centralised kitchens at the block level.

However, several activists, including well-known economist Jean Drèze, have objected to the proposal citing various reasons, which Justice Chandru has countered.

Dropping nutrition food levels

Responding to the objections raised by the activists, Justice Chandru slammed “some self-appointed experts that favour the existing set up”. “Are these petitioners not concerned about the nutrition level of the school children's food?" he asked.

Talking to The Federal, Justice Chandru pointed out that his report is a "recommendation". The Tamil Nadu government can always try out a centralised kitchen in one block and get feedback on the same before scaling it up, he said.

“My main concern is that children must get good quality and nutritious meals. Can these petitioners give a guarantee for these concerns?” he asked.

Lack of social audit

Further, he said, until now there has been no social audit of the mid-day meal scheme although it is four decades old.

“The petitioners’ letter does not talk about the mass pilferage, false attendance (the students' muster roll in the school is the basis for the number of children who eat but no physical verification is done) and the lack of quality and nutritional levels in the food supplied," he added.

Justice Chandru, who has written a 65-page report, flagged the two different control systems within a school dealing with matters related to children.

The midday meal workers are controlled by the Social Welfare Department, while the education matters are dealt with by the School Education Department. So, the teachers are not keen to supervise the mid-day meal scheme, he told The Federal.

More harm than good