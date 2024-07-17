TN law-and-order | Govt transfers 65 officials; Governor Ravi meets Amit Shah

The Tamil Nadu government has posted senior officer Dheeraj Kumar as Home Secretary, replacing P Amudha. The move follows loud protests from Opposition parties condemning the poor current law and order situation in the state. Amudha is now Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary.

The MK Stalin-led government has transferred 65 bureaucrats, including 10 district collectors. The heads of various departments have also been transferred.



Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan has been posted as Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. J Kumaragurubaran, who was School Education Secretary, has replaced Radhakrishnan as GCC Commissioner.

Additional Chief Secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan IAS (@RAKRI1) hands over responsibilities to Mr J Kumaragurubaran IAS (@kgbias), who is now the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation.#HeretoServe#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/rTRwqOEaA8 — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) July 17, 2024

K Gopal has replaced Mangat Ram Sharma as Secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

Surge in crimes

In July, Tamil Nadu witnessed two high-profile political murders, causing a stir.

The BSP’s Tamil Nadu chief Armstrong was killed on July 5 in Chennai, followed by NTK functionary Balasubramanian's murder in Madurai on July 16. Both incidents have raised concerns about the state's law and order situation.

The Stalin government is under pressure to address the growing violence and ensure justice.

Ravi calls on Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday (July 17) called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and said he had a "very productive meeting" with the central minister on security and related situations in the state.

"Had a very productive meeting with the Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on the prevailing security and related situations in Tamil Nadu and their implications for the peace, progress and safety of the people of the state," Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said on social media platform X, quoting Ravi.

Shah "has amazing insight into the issues affecting our people and immense concern for their well-being," the Governor further said.

Camping in Delhi

Ravi is camping in the national capital and had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, and Dharmendra Pradhan, who heads the Ministry of Education.

During his meeting with Pradhan earlier on Wednesday, Ravi said they discussed "ways and means to take the higher education in Tamil Nadu to a higher level." "Immensely thankful to him for his deep concern for the well-being of the youth of our state through skill and education," Ravi added.