TN governor to address assembly on Feb 12, budget to be tabled a week later

1 Feb 2024 2:28 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-01 14:28:21.0)

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The customary Governor's address to the state Assembly will be delivered on February 12, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

Further, the state budget for the year 2024-25 will be presented on February 19, a release from Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan said.

The governor's address is scheduled at 10 am on February 12.

Last year, the House witnessed unprecedented scenes when Governor R N Ravi, at loggerheads with the DMK government over a number of issues, deviated from the prepared text, against which Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution, before the former walked out. PTI

