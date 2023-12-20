TN floods: Central team assesses damage; CM Stalin reviews ground situation

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) A team of Central government officials visited Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall in four southern districts.

The central team members visited several areas, inspected damage and interacted with affected people and held discussions with officials. They were taken in boats to several areas in Thoothukudi.

While relief and rescue efforts by state and central agencies continued in full swing, Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the progress and directed officials to expedite work.

Normal life continues to be affected in Thoothukudi district in view of heavy inundation and road network continuing to be cut-off in several areas. Flight operations, however, resumed at Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday. Power supply is yet to be resumed in several parts of the Thoothukudi and nearby areas.

Stalin is scheduled to visit Thoothukudi on Thursday to inspect progress of work related to relief and rescue initiatives.

The Army teams rescued people from several regions of Thoothukudi district including Karungulam and Alwarthirunagari. Near Thoothukudi, a car with three passengers was brought to safety.

The Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard are also involved in relief work alongside the NDRF, TNDRF (TN Disaster Response Force), Fire and Rescue Services, and police personnel.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said 10 helicopters along with 323 boats were also involved in the rescue operation and 27 tonnes of food materials have been provided to people.

Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi, the three other affected districts are limping back to normalcy with receding flood waters.

The Railway passengers stranded at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district arrived here today from Vanchi Maniyachchi by a special train. A pregnant woman, who was rescued along with her family members from heavily flooded Srivaikuntam by a Defence chopper delivered a baby at a state-run hospital in Madurai.

A Defence release said: "The Coast Guard continued the flood relief effort on the second day with two ALH helicopters getting airborne with 350 kg of (700 packets) provided by the state administration to air drop in affected areas of Tuticorin," it said.

Naval personnel from INS Kattabomman continued to render assistance in Thoothukudi and 150 people were rescued and 400 kg of relief material distributed.

As many as four flights carrying 192 passengers arrived on Wednesday at Thoothukudi while four flights left carrying 106 passengers from the coastal town.

Southern Railway said five trains between Thoothukudi and Vanchi Maniyachchi sector, Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur line have been cancelled due to restoration works. Also, partial cancellations of other trains in the same southern region have been announced.

Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 19 and sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore for rain battered districts. PTI

