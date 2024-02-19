TN Finance Minister presents state Budget for 2024-25
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu started presenting the state Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year at 10 am on Monday (February 19).
The Budget, themed “Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth”, is particularly relevant because it is being presented days before the Lok Sabha polls, in which the ruling DMK is aiming for a clean sweep in all 39 parliamentary seats.
The MK Stalin-led DMK government, which came to power in 2021, has been advocating numerous populist schemes and has implemented several of them. The state Budget will include measures to generate funds for such ongoing expenses.
