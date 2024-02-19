The Federal
TN Finance Minister presents state Budget for 2024-25
x
TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presents the state Budget on Feb 19 | Video grab: X

TN Finance Minister presents state Budget for 2024-25

The Budget, themed “Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth”, is particularly relevant because it is being presented days before the Lok Sabha polls

The Federal
19 Feb 2024 4:51 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-19 05:17:28.0)

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu started presenting the state Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year at 10 am on Monday (February 19).

The Budget, themed “Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth”, is particularly relevant because it is being presented days before the Lok Sabha polls, in which the ruling DMK is aiming for a clean sweep in all 39 parliamentary seats.

The MK Stalin-led DMK government, which came to power in 2021, has been advocating numerous populist schemes and has implemented several of them. The state Budget will include measures to generate funds for such ongoing expenses.

When the Budget Session commenced on February 12, Governor RN Ravi noted the state’s fiscal strain after the untimely back-to-back floods and restricted resource mobilization due to GST.
Tamil Nadu budgetThangam Thennarasu
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X