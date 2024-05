Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), May 11 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman died in the district on Saturday after being attacked by a wild elephant, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nagammal (62) of Pithirkadu near Gudalur.

She was attacked by the elephant when she ventured out of her house on Saturday and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her dead. PTI

