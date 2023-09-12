TN: ED raids 10 locations linked to aides of arrested minister Senthil Balaji

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids on 10 places belonging to people linked with arrested Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, reports said on Tuesday (September 12).



According to reports, the raids are being conducted at the residences and offices of Balaji’s associates in Coimbatore, Karur and Tiruchi.

Balaji was arrested by the ED following raids at his residence and office in the state secretariat. He is a money laundering suspect in a in a job-for-cash scam that the ED is investigating. He is currently in judicial custody.

The raids come a day after a sessions court in Chennai issued a notice to the ED on bail petitions filed by Balaji.The ED had sought time to file its counter affidavit in response to the bail petition. The minister’s bail plea will be heard on September 15.

