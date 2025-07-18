TN Dalit temple entry row undermines DMK’s social justice claims

While DMK leaders are actively promoting social justice and equality in their election campaigns ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, their alliance partners are upset over the insensitivity shown by authorities in handling cases related to Dalit temple entry.

In a recent verdict on a case involving the denial of temple entry to Dalits in Ariyalur, the Madras High Court warned officials of legal consequences if they failed to ensure Dalit participation in the annual car festival of the Puthukudi Ayyanar Temple, from July 16 to 31.

Serious issue

Justice Anand Venkatesh, ruling on a petition filed by A Venkatesan, who alleged that Dalits were prevented from entering the temple by a dominant caste group in 2019, made it clear that officials are duty-bound to implement the court’s order both in letter and spirit.

Activists say that the denial of temple access to Dalits remains a serious issue in many villages. For instance, in January 2023, around 250 Dalits entered the Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kallakurichi district for the first time with police protection. In the same month, Dalits also entered the Sri Muthalamman Temple in Tiruvannamalai district for the first time in 70 years.

In both cases, Dalits had to move the court to secure access. Several such incidents have come to light only after legal intervention. Dalit rights activist A Kathir told The Federal that 35 temple entry-related cases were filed in various Tamil Nadu courts over the past three years. According to him, officials often call for peace committee meetings merely to delay Dalit entry.

VCK slams DMK govt

D Ravikumar, general secretary of VCK, a Dalit party and DMK ally, slammed the government for failing to sensitise officials to caste discrimination.

“Why do officials remain insensitive in addressing caste discrimination in a timely manner? They cannot claim ignorance. It is unfair that Dalits must approach the courts to exercise their constitutional right to enter temples even after 75 years of independence,” Ravikumar told The Federal.

He questioned why officials act swiftly to remove political party flags but hesitate to take action against dominant caste groups that practice untouchability.

“Practising untouchability is a crime. Officials can register cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, against individuals or groups that prevent Dalits from accessing public places. The punishment includes up to five years of imprisonment. But I haven’t heard of anyone being imprisoned for blocking temple entry since the Act was enacted,” he added.

What DMK said

Other alliance leaders of the CPI and CPI(M) too criticised the DMK government’s handling of caste discrimination. CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan told The Federal that officials with casteist mindsets must be identified and reformed. CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said repeated failures by officials to file cases against those who deny Dalits entry into temples and other places of worship.

When The Federal contacted DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan about the issue, he said officials in Ariyalur had been instructed to ensure Dalit participation in the temple festival without further delay.

“The DMK government has shown great commitment to implementing social justice policies. We have enacted special laws to empower Dalits and members of all castes to become temple priests. Some incidents still occur due to the regressive mindset of caste groups,” he said.

On allegations of negligence by authorities, Elangovan added, “There have been many instances where authorities have intervened in support of Dalits accessing temples and other public spaces. Some cases may require more focused attention. But, overall, the DMK government is sensitive to Dalit concerns and does not ignore instances of caste discrimination.”