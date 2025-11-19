TN cyber crime wing foils ₹1,000 crore fraud, rescues 800 individuals

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has launched a counter-offensive against international fake investment platforms, employing a sophisticated "Pre-Crime Intervention" model that has successfully rescued more than 800 individuals from falling prey to financial traps.

This rapid, intelligence-led strategy has prevented potential financial losses exceeding ₹1,000 crore, according to the police.

The police force’s approach involves advanced cyber patrolling and intelligence operations to track the complex digital footprint of transnational fraud syndicates, many of which are linked to global operators using mule accounts in India.





The CCW's defence strategy identifies potential victims before they suffer significant financial loss or even realise they are being scammed. Using advanced data analytics, it monitors suspicious money flow into bank accounts linked to known scams.

In several documented cases, the Cyber Command Centre successfully intervened in real-time to alert victims in other states as well, including West Bengal and Karnataka, who were on the verge of transferring large sums into fraudulent schemes.

Swift intervention

A senior officer attached to the unit told The Federal, "Once a scam is identified, we will coordinate immediately with bank fraud risk teams to flag and freeze suspect accounts, blocking the flow of money to cyber criminals. This swift action is crucial, as fraudsters often disperse the funds through a network of mule accounts almost instantly."

The police action extends beyond rescuing individuals to actively dismantling the infrastructure used by fraudsters. The CCCW has blocked or taken down 1,333 websites, social media pages, and apps that were promoting fake investment opportunities. This includes fraudulent websites mimicking government portals like the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and India Post.

"On the enforcement side, the CCW has launched targeted operations, including 'Thiraineeku' and 'Hydra', leading to hundreds of arrests. We have made 952 arrests in cybercrime cases in the current year, with 27 offenders being detained under the stringent Goondas Act," said the officer.

Fake investments

Authorities caution that these modern scams often begin as sophisticated traps, preying on the public's "curiosity and greed" by offering steady, risk-free returns far exceeding market reality.

According to Cyber Crime police, criminals trick people into putting money into fake or misleading investment opportunities, often promising unusually high returns, even promising more than 100 times, which is practically impossible.

Police also warn that what begins as harmless “like and share to win” posts on social media evolve into big stock market investment scams, online trading, forex trading, WhatsApp-based trading group scams, matrimonial investment scams, MLM investment scams, crypto investment scams, etc.





The officer pointed out, "These scams prey on the curiosity and greed of the public. Many victims are enticed by attractive websites and fabricated testimonials that claim to offer steady, risk-free returns. Scammers have begun launching fake crypto exchanges and investment apps that display fabricated profits. Victims often fail to realise that it is a trap until they try to withdraw their money, only to find the website has vanished overnight."

TN cyber crime wing's advisory

♦ Doubt unrealistic offers: Be extremely sceptical if an investment promises "huge returns in a short period"

♦ Verify sources: Never invest in unknown websites or applications advertised through social media.

♦ Check the company: Contact the company directly using official channels, rather than relying on generic emails or personal messaging apps used by scammers.

Citizens are urged to report immediately any online financial fraud immediately via the national cyber crime helpline 1930 or the portal www.cybercime.gov.in.