TN CM tells Collectors to formulate schemes based on districts' unique requirements

Emphasising the importance of holistic development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (August 26) urged Collectors to formulate schemes based on their districts' unique requirements.

The districts' development should not hinge only on agriculture but also be based on industrial development and other sectors, he said.

"As district Collectors you should implement the government schemes in this regard. Also, keep in mind the special requirements of your districts and take them up with the state government for appropriate action," the Chief Minister told the district heads during his "Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar" scheme to review the pace of implementing the development initiatives.

He advised the officials of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts to bestow attention on addressing requests for patta transfer, pattas, and on implementing the government's nutritious programme for children.

"Further, take necessary action to increase the agricultural productivity in areas where a decline in cultivation is noticed," the Chief Minister said and added that steps should also be taken to ensure market price for the produce.

He said reports indicated that Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts have made little progress in improving the urban road infrastructure. "And Mayiladuthurai district has the lowest pass percentage of tenth-standard students. This is worrying. This needs to be improved by next year," Stalin told the respective district collectors.

Collectors should focus on extending loans to women self-help groups, as bank loans, in addition to economic development and government schemes, are vital for progress, the Chief Minister said.

Further, he told the officials to expedite all pending road work before the onset of the northeast monsoon and thereby alleviate the suffering of the people.

"I hope you will be able to complete all pending work within the stipulated time frame as discussed in the review meeting," Stalin said.

(With agency inputs)