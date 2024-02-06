TN CM Stalin winds up Spain trip, secures Rs 540 cr investment from Edibon

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government signed a memorandum of understanding with Spain-based Edibon, a worldwide benchmark company in teaching equipment for engineering and technical education, for a commitment of Rs 540 crore to the state.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in Spain and the company officials on February 5 during the last leg of his visit to that country to woo investments into Tamil Nadu. The chief minister would return to the state capital on Wednesday.

State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Secretary to Chief Minister P Umanath, and Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu V Vishnu, were present on the occasion, a release here said on Tuesday.

"Wrapped up exhilarating talks with top executives from Spain's industrial giants – Gestamp, Talgo and Edibon. Convinced them of the boundless opportunities in Tamil Nadu, India's manufacturing powerhouse. Thrilled to seal the deal with Edibon, securing a massive investment of Rs 540 crore," Stalin said in a post on 'X'.

Gestamp is a Spanish multinational automotive engineering company, while Talgo is a Spanish manufacturer of intercity, standard, and high-speed passenger trains.

Also, Stalin had a fruitful discussion with Mabtree, a company engaged in R&D in immunotherapies.

"A fitting finale to the successful visit to Spain. With such fruitful results, I will be departing from Spain tomorrow and longing to see you all after quite a few days, which feels like eternity to me. Similarly, I am grateful to the Tamil community in Spain for the warm welcome and hospitality they have shown me," the chief minister said. PTI

