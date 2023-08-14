TN: CM Stalin slams Guv’s pro-NEET stand, to boycott I-Day tea party

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has staunchly denounced Governor RN Ravi’s pro-NEET stand, saying his government would boycott the tea party to be hosted by the latter on Independence Day.



Two days ago, Ravi had said he would never give his nod to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test “if he had the power to do so”.

The Governor’s statement has shocked students and young people, Stalin said, condemning Ravi's words. The Bill is pending with President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.

“The Governor’s comment is irresponsible and belittles Tamil Nadu’s seven-year anti-NEET struggle,” the CM said.

Ravi is causing confusion in the higher education department as well, and his pro-NEET comment is tantamount to “destroying” the dreams of students and their parents, Stalin asserted.

To mark the state government’s opposition to the Governor’s pro-NEET stand, Stalin said, “We have decided to boycott the tea party to be hosted him on August 15 in Raj Bhavan.”

Earlier in the day, Stalin made a passionate appeal to NEET aspirants not to take their lives under any circumstances after a medical aspirant from Chennai allegedly died by suicide.

Jagadeeswaran had failed to secure the necessary marks in NEET after two attempts and was known to have suffered bouts of depression.

The chief minister asked students to face life with self-confidence.