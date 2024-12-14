TN CM Stalin reviews rain relief efforts in southern districts

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday reviewed the precautionary measures being taken by the officials in view of heavy downpour in the southern districts.

Owing to the torrential rain and water logging in the Thoothukudi railway station yard, the Southern Railway has announced rescheduling of train services.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on the prevailing flood situation, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the water level in the dams, and prioritise peoples’ safety before releasing water from the reservoirs.

Details of damage due to rain including crop loss, should be assessed promptly and steps taken to extend the relief to the affected people without delay, he said.

Due to a low-pressure area that was formed in the Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu has been receiving widespread rain since the last three days. Heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts caused inundation in many areas and the Thamirabarani river is in spate.

Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday and enquired with the district collectors and district monitoring officers about the damage caused by heavy rain.

A NDRF team each has been dispatched to assist the administration in the relief work in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. In addition, a NDRF team has been deployed in Radhapuram area of Tirunelveli district.

In a release here the Southern Railway said changes in train services have been made due to waterlogging in the Thoothukudi yard.

About four express trains will be operated from Milavittan today and three passenger trains have been cancelled, it said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)