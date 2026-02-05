Jayalalithaa’s properties could be auctioned over pending tax dues, warns I-T dept

The Income Tax Department has informed the Madras High Court (February 5) that it will move to auction properties if the pending tax dues of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, along with accumulated interest, remain unpaid.

The disclosure came during a hearing on a writ petition filed by Jayalalithaa's niece, J Deepa, and nephew, Deepak Deepak Jayakumar, who are challenging a notice issued by the department demanding payment of approximately ₹13 crore initially as tax arrears.

The notice states that the total outstanding amount, including income tax arrears, wealth tax arrears, and accrued interest, comes to ₹20 crore. If the dues are not settled, the department has warned that it will proceed to auction the properties that are currently under attachment.

The department further informed the court that Deepak Jayakumar, officially recognised as one of Jayalalithaa's legal heirs, has already made a partial payment of ₹1.12 crore and an additional ₹50,000 through instalments.

The case has been posted for further hearing on February 18.

Prolonged legal dispute

The late J Jayalalithaa, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics and general secretary of the AIADMK, served as chief minister six times before her demise on December 5, 2016. Her estate has been at the centre of prolonged legal disputes, particularly concerning income tax and wealth tax assessments, linked to past investigations into her disproportionate assets.

Although Jayalalithaa was acquitted in the disproportionate assets case during her lifetime, the Income Tax Department continued to classify certain assets and income as taxable, resulting in demands amounting to several crores. After her death, these liabilities transferred to her legal heirs, Deepa and Deepak Jayakumar, who inherited her properties, including her famous Poes Garden residence, Veda Nilayam.



The heirs have consistently contested the demands, citing lack of clarity on computations and supporting documents. Previous notices had cited higher figures, which were subsequently revised downward. The current proceedings reflect ongoing efforts by the department to recover the dues while the heirs seek judicial intervention.